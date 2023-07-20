Thursday, July 20, 2023
Blind murder case traced; killers arrested

Our Staff Reporter
July 20, 2023
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

MUZAFFARGARH  -  Muzaffargarh Police have traced the blind murder case during daco­ity and arrested three robbers in­volved in the killing of a cattle farm owner and recovered looted items from their possession on Wednes­day.

SDPO Alipur Syed Ijaz Hussain Bukhari along with SHO Sadar police station while giving a brief­ing to journalists said that the un­known dacoits had killed the cat­tle farm owner Sharafat Rana over resistance during dacoity bid and stole away cattle worth Rs8 lac. 

The police traced the dacoits and arrested three killers named Ishfaq, Mujahid Hussain and Hanif Bijbani with the help of latest tech­nology.

The police have also recov­ered weapons used for murder, mobile phones, stake money and one cow from their posses­sion and the accused confessed their crime.

The DPO has announced cash prizes and commendatory certifi­cates for the police team.

Our Staff Reporter

