Brother arrested in triple murder case

MUZAFFARGARH - In a sad and heart-wrenching incident, another family has been devastated by the curse of PUBG.

The killer of three innocent minor sisters turned out to be none other but the brother himself who confessed to the murder committed under the influence of the notorious on­line game PUBG, police said.

The boy, addicted to the popular online game PUBG (PlayerUnknown’s Battle­grounds) handed over the murder weapon to the police after proving the guilt. In an initial statement recorded to the police, the boy said he was fond of playing the game that provoked him to commit the crime. Reason for the murder, he told the police, was the im­mense love of his parents with his slain sisters causing him an inferiority complex that led to take the lives of the sisters.

DPO Syed Hasnain Raza, talking to journalists said po­lice succeeded to arrest the killer within 12 hours after the incident by using modern technology. He said the killer emerged from none other but the brother himself.

He said further that during the investigation they found a blood spot on the killer’s hand prompting them to in­clude him in the investiga­tion who later confessed to the crime. According to po­lice, the accused slaughtered the minors turn by turn with sharp-edged knives in a near­by vacant quarter being in use by the family.

After the murder, he ap­proached the police to regis­ter complaints of the disap­pearance of his sisters and pretended to search them out with the police through­out the night.