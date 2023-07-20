China to facilitate young talents to collaborate in TCM sector

ISLAMABAD - China offers purposeful opportunities to students from Pakistan in the field of Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) as it would help in further promoting this field and treating human diseases in a better way.

“We welcome young talents in the medical field of Pakistan to visit our hospital and we will provide training opportunities lasting for several months. Also we’re more than willing to send our medics to Pakistan for further research in TCM,” Prof. Liu Qingquan, President, Beijing Hospital of Traditional Chinese Medicine, Capital Medical University, told China Economic Net. He made the above remarks while welcoming the Pakistani delegation in Beijing on July 13.

A four-member Pakistani delegation led by Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho, Minister for Health & Population Welfare, Sindh, arrived in China on July 12 for a 12-day visit. They were to participate in health dialogues with Chinese health departments, hospitals, institutions, enterprises for more possibilities in cooperation between China and Pakistan in fields of health, medicine and so on.

During the visit to Beijing Hospital of Traditional Chinese Medicine, the delegation showed great interest in Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM). Both sides exchanged ideas and information on topics including talent exchange, construction of TCM teaching system, clinical research, compilation of China- Pakistan herbal books.

According to the hospital, there are 7 characteristic diagnosis and treatment centres of Traditional Chinese Medicine in Beijing. “We welcome Pakistani talents to explore more in terms of the combination of TCM and modern technology to improve the quality of life of patients,” Liu noted.