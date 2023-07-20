Cipher conspiracy crashes down

Ex-principal secretary Azam Khan spills the beans on Imran’s cipher conspiracy narrative n In recorded statement, Azam claims Imran was euphoric after getting original copy of the cipher n Cipher was not returned to Prime Minister's Office: Azam n Interior minister says PTI chairman hatched cipher conspiracy n Says Imran should be prosecuted like ex-US president for keeping a secret document in private possession n Qureshi worked hand in glove with Imran in cipher conspiracy: Rana Sana n Maulana Fazl says Imran tried to mislead people through anti-America drama n FIA to probe 'cypher gate' scandal: Attaullah Tarar.

ISLAMABAD - Azam Khan, ex-Principal Secre­tary of former prime minister Imran Khan, has bluntly reject­ed the narrative created by Pa­kistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chair­man over the US cipher. Imran used to call Azam as honest man during his tenure as PM. The whereabouts of Azam Khan are not clear since he went missing under mysterious circumstances last month. In his statement re­corded under CrPC 164 before a magistrate, Azam termed US ci­pher a "conspiracy" used by ex-PM Imran to manipulate for creating a narrative against establishment and oppo­sition. Imran was ousted through a vote of no-confi­dence in April last year. In a public gathering of PTI workers on March 27, 2022, he had pulled out a piece of paper from his pocket and waved it at the crowd, claim­ing that it was evidence of an international conspiracy being hatched to topple his government. The US has time and again denied such alle­gations, terming them cate­gorically false.

In his confession, Azam claimed that when he shared the cipher with Imran, the former premier was “euphor­ic” and termed the language as a US blunder. The ex-prime minister then said, according to Azam, that the cable could be used for creating a narra­tive against establishment and opposition.

The confession mentions that Khan also told Azam that the cipher could be used to divert the public’s attention towards foreign involvement in the opposition’s no-con­fidence motion. Azam’s con­fession mentions that Imran told him he would display the cipher in front of the public to twist the narrative that a foreign conspiracy was being hatched in collusion with lo­cal partners and play the vic­tim card.

When Azam told Imran Khan that the cipher was a se­cret document and its content could not be disclosed before the public, the then-premier suggested a formal meeting with then-foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and then-foreign secretary Sohail Mahmood “where they can read the cipher from the for­eign ministry’s copy (as Im­ran Khan’s original copy was still lost) and from minutes of the meeting further decision can be made. The confes­sion also mentioned that the then-premier decided to call special meetings of the cabi­net and the National Security Division to discuss the cipher and note down the minutes of the meetings.

However, he mentioned that till the time he was Im­ran’s principal secretary, the cipher was not returned to the Prime Minister’s Of­fice as Imran had lost the original document. React­ing to the statement of Azam Khan, Federal Interior Min­ister Rana Sanaullah Khan Wednesday said that former prime minister Imran Khan would face criminal proceed­ings under the Official Se­crets Act on charges of mak­ing public a “controversial” cipher and keeping the of­ficial document in his pos­session till now. Addressing a press conference here, he said the reported confession of ex-principal secretary and a serving high-ranking bu­reaucrat Azam Khan was a “charge sheet” against PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

The remarks of the minis­ter came hours after reports emerged that that ex-princi­pal to former prime minis­ter had given a statement be­fore a magistrate that Khan leaked the secret diplomat­ic cipher last year to create a false narrative. Azam had gone missing from Islamabad since June 15 till he gave the statement before a magis­trate. According to the interi­or minister, the officer is now staying at his home.

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said that ex-Prin­cipal Secretary to former PM has held PTI Chief Imran Khan responsible for hatch­ing Cipher conspiracy, harm­ing Pakistan’s diplomatic relations, undermining coun­try’s economy and spreading hate in the society.

While quoting Azam Khan’s confessional statement, at a news conference in Islam­abad he said Azam Khan’s statement revealed that Im­ran Khan Niazi is the real Mir Jaffer, who orchestrated the drama against country’s in­terests by harming its foreign relations and inflicting a se­rious damage on its econo­my just to secure his vested political objectives. He said Azam Khan claimed that Im­ran Khan Niazi was told to re­frain from misusing a secret document and making it pub­lic, which is a clear violation of the Official Secret Act.

Rana Sanaullah said Imran Khan Niazi deliberately used the cipher to build a narra­tive against the then opposi­tion. Taking a u-turn, now Im­ran Niazi claims that cipher has lost. The Interior Min­ister, however, said that the original cipher is still with the PTI Chief and he should be prosecuted for keeping a secret document in private possession. He added that a former US President is also facing prosecution on sim­ilar grounds. He said Im­ran Khan Niazi should be brought to justice for violat­ing the Official Secret Act and keeping a secret document in his private possession. He said former Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi also worked hand in glove with Imran Khan in the cipher conspiracy.

The interior minister fur­ther said that the confession­al statement of Azam Khan discloses that Imran Khan Niazi can sacrifice nation­al interests in pursuance of his personal agenda; similar­ly, there should be no doubt that the PTI chief was be­hind the violent and hateful incidents on May 9. He said defence institutions of the country were attacked, state buildings torched, memorials of martyrs desecrated and a planned attempt was made to spread anarchy in Pakistan. He said the culprits involved in carrying out anti-state ac­tivities should be brought to book and given an exemplary punishment as per law.

Responding to a question, Rana Sanaullah said it is a matter of state interests and a case against Imran Khan should be lodged on behalf of the state.

Responding to a question, he said that the then foreign secretary and Azam were neither involved in exposing the cipher nor keeping it in their private possession and hence, no action would be taken against them.