COLABS launches coworking and Flexible workspaces in DHA

COLABS, the rapidly expanding flexible workspace provider in Pakistan, has secured a premium building in Fairways Commercial, DHA Phase 6, Lahore. This comes as a significant achievement for COLABS, following the success of their COLABS Campus and JT sites.

The move reflects COLABS' commitment to delivering state-of-the-art workspace solutions tailored to the evolving needs of professionals and businesses. The new site is scheduled to open its doors in the final quarter of this year.

Located in the prime area of Fairways Commercial, COLABS' latest workspace is poised to redefine modern office design, providing an inspiring and empowering environment for entrepreneurs to thrive.

The new COLABS Lahore site boasts a range of exceptional features:

The site offers various seating options, including shared coworking tables, private offices, and larger enterprise offices, accommodating teams of all sizes. Over 12,000 Square Feet of Space: With its spacious and open layout, the workspace provides ample room for collaboration, networking, and professional growth.

"We are excited to announce the opening of our newest location in Lahore," stated Omar Shah, CEO of COLABS. "The Fairways Commercial site has been thoughtfully designed to inspire productivity, foster collaboration, and elevate the working experience for our members. With its exceptional features and stunning views, we are confident that this workspace will make a significant impact on Lahore's business landscape."