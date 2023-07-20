Crackdown against illegal constructions launched in city

LAHORE - On the direction of caretaker Min­ister for Information & Local Gov­ernment Amir Mir, a crackdown has been launched against illegal constructions throughout the city. During the crackdown, special at­tention has been given to address complaints related to construc­tion works carried out without approved maps in Samanabad Zone, Wagah Zone and Dataganj Bakhsh Zone. In line with the ef­forts, constructions that exceeded the approved maps have been de­molished. Subsequently, identified buildings have been sealed to pave the way for further legal action against their owners. The officials concerned have been instructed to diligently monitor these sealed buildings daily. Swift legal actions have been taken against those owners who persisted with the construction despite receiving notices. As part of the operation against illegal constructions, a building situated on the road ad­jacent to Main Multan Road was sealed and additional construc­tions were removed. Moreover, additional walls surrounding an industrial building near Attock Petrol Pump on Main GT Road were also demolished during the opera­tion. Furthermore, in the commer­cial area near Ghous Garden, any further construction without the approval of building plan has been strictly prohibited, leading to the demolition of newly constructed walls and slabs. Along Main Siphon Road near PTCL Exchange Jallo Morh, appropriate action was ini­tiated against the owners of illegal constructions, including commer­cial halls and shops. Similar, legal measures have been enforced in Wagah zone and Dataganj Bakhsh zone, where additional construc­tions at four reported locations have faced legal consequences.It is noteworthy that Minister Amir Mir remained steadfast in ensur­ing the uninterrupted enforcement of local government laws and reg­ulations. The crackdown on illegal constructions is a testament to the caretaker government’s commit­ment to maintaining the integrity and order of the city’s urban land­scape.