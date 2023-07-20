Cypher conspiracy has exposed PTI chief: PPP senator

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party yesterday said that the ‘cypher conspiracy’ had exposed Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan. “Imran Khan has once again been exposed to the world and the Pakistani nation,” PPP leader Senator Waqar Mehdi said.

His statement came after Azam Khan, the prin­cipal secretary of former prime minister Imran Khan, confessed that the diplomatic cypher was used for political purposes to avoid the no-con­fidence motion. Senator Waqar Mehdi said Azam Khan’s statement has confirmed PPP Chairman Bi­lawal Bhutto Zardari’s views about the cyber.

“Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had maintained from day one that Imran Khan was deceiving the na­tion. Imran Khan is a victim of self-obsession and power-hunger and he thought he could befool the Pakistani nation,” Senator Mehdi said. He added: “All those associated with Imran Khan should fol­low Azam Khan’s example. All those associated with Imran Khan should decide whether they are with Pakistan or with a history of deceitful and arrogant individuals,” the Senator said. He said Imran Khan should no longer be under the illu­sion that he can mislead the people of Pakistan.