Fawad Chaudhry apologises in ECP contempt case

Former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry on Thursday apologised to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in the contempt case.

In August 2022, the ECP issued notices to Chaudhry, and others for allegedly using “intemperate” language against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikander Sultan Raja and the electoral watchdog.

ECP contempt case was heard against former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry by a four-member commission headed by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja.

Chaudhry after being instructed by the Islamabad High Court, appeared before the ECP with his lawyer Faisal Chaudhry.

During the hearing, Fawad Chaudhry extended his apology to the ECP and pleaded to withdraw the show cause notice issued against him.

The former PTI leader said whatever he said he convened the narrative of the party while being its spokesperson. “It was the party’s position which I described.” I respect the institutions including ECP, Chaudhry added.

Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja asked Chaudhry will he kill anyone on the orders of the party chief. Raja further said his party said a lot against him, his family and ECP in the public gatherings

The former federal minister was asked to submit an apology in writing to the ECP, the commission will review it. Later, the hearing was adjourned until August 1.