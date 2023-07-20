Thursday, July 20, 2023
Five Dar HA players in Pak team for Asian Champions Trophy  

STAFF REPORT
July 20, 2023
Sports

LAHORE - As many as five boys of Dar Hockey Academy have gained selection in the Pakistan team for the Asian Hockey Champions Trophy being held in Chennai from August 3-12. This is the seventh edition of the annual event. The Lahore based academy nurtures players from across Pakistan. Dar HA’s players selected for the Asian Champions Trophy are Aqeel (Khanewal), Murtaza Yaqoob (Lahore), Sufyan (Bannu), goalkeeper Akmal Hussain (Farooqabad) and Abdul Rahman (Kot Radha Kishan). Striker Abdul Rahman has been called up for the national team for the first time. He shone at the recent Junior Asia Cup where he was tournament’s joint top scorer. 

