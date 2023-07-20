Former cricketers rally behind Pakistan’s prospects in Asia Cup

LAHORE-The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) Asia Cup 2023 is just around the corner, and esteemed former cricketers of Pakistan, including Waqar Younis, Wahab Riaz, Muhammad Hafeez and Abdur Rehman, have shared their insights and expectations for the tournament.

Former fast bowler, Waqar Younis, said, “It’s a good schedule with high-pressure games. The event is going to be massive for Pakistan as well as all the participating teams. In our era, we used to be very excited for such events and hopefully, our young stars will be geared up well for the mega event and hopefully, they will play out their hearts and their hard work, passion and dedication will help them lift the Asia Cup trophy once again.”

Former pacer Wahab Riaz emphasized the importance of handling pressure, particularly during matches against arch-rivals India. “There is always an excitement while playing against India. The team that handles pressure better will achieve victory. It’s crucial for us to fully focus on the match, setting aside all other distractions. If our players and team play accordingly, no one can stop them from lifting Asia Cup trophy.”

Muhammad Hafeez, the former batter and cricket professor, congratulated the Pakistan cricket team and the cricket board for hosting the Asia Cup. He also expressed the hope for more ICC events to be hosted in Pakistan, commending the current team’s talent. “Pakistan has the best ingredients a team must have.

“Babar Azam is one of the best batters of the cricketing world while Shaheen Shah Afridi is one of the best attacking bowlers, and Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf add to the formidable bowling unit. Their passion for representing the national team is essential for big wins,” added Hafeez.

Former spinner Abdur Rehman viewed the hosting of the Asia Cup as a great honor for Pakistan, which will benefit Pakistan cricket in the long run. He urged the team to prepare meticulously for the tournament and expressed optimism about the team’s performance during the Asia Cup, urging them to play like a unit and give their best to reclaim the coveted Asia Cup trophy.”