Thursday, July 20, 2023
Gold rate increases by Rs5,400 per tola
July 20, 2023
Business

ISLAMABAD - The per tola price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs 5,400 and was sold at Rs 226,400 on Wednesday against its sale at Rs 221,000 the previous day. The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs 4,630 to Rs 194,102 from Rs 189,472 whereas the price of 10 grams 22 karat gold went up to Rs 177,926 from Rs 173,683, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of per tola increased by Rs 250 to close at Rs 2900 and 10-gram silver also rose by Rs 214.34 to close at Rs 2486.28. The price of gold in the international market increased by $06 to $1,973 from $1967, the Association reported.

