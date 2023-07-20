Thursday, July 20, 2023
Govt to charge radio fee in electricity bills

Web Desk
11:18 PM | July 20, 2023
National

The Finance Ministry Thursday decided to put more burden on the public as the electricity bills will now include radio fee along with TV fee.

It was decided in a meeting of the Senate Standing Committee on Finance which was chaired by Salim Mandviwala.

Finance Ministry officials in their briefing said that electricity bills would now include radio fee along with TV fee. Rs50 TV and radio fee will be charged in electricity bills.

The ministry said Rs35 PTV and Rs15 radio fee would be charged in the electricity bill.

The finance ministry officials said the money received from users would be spent on the salaries of radio employees.

