Earlier this week, the government’s first ever inter-city bus service was launched in Quetta. This is the first step towards the provision of decent and affordable transportation for the people of Quetta, and the hope is that this public-private partnership model opens up further avenues for the expansion of routes and access.

As per reports, the fleet of eight eco-friendly buses, part of the Green Bus Service, will be operated on a public private partnership (PPP) mode, and soon the number of buses will be increased to 20 to cover for more routes in the provincial capital. The fare, which is set at Rs 30 for one side, is under-cutting the private transport option considerably (Rs 50), and it is also good to see that the air-conditioned buses will have designated seats for disabled persons and women.

Prior to this, the only option private transporters were using dilapidated buses on different rental routes. Understandably, this development has resulted in resistance from the monopoly holders, but it is wise of the government to take them along as stakeholders in this initiative. Reports reveal that the government is planning to replace the old buses by providing new ones to private transporters. The private and public sectors do not have to compete here, as there is sufficient room for both to exist and work together towards the expansion of a transportation ecosystem in the region.

For far too long, the residents have been deprived of a reliable mass transit system. The three million people in the provincial capital only had the option of seven routes, making it difficult for people to commute. Even now, certain areas where there is a heavy concentration of working class people lack any access, such as Sariab, Qambrani Road, Sabzal Road and Nawa Killi. Therefore, it is imperative that the service is expanded to these routes going forward because these initiatives are essentially aimed at benefiting the common man. This is a great first step, and the hope is that this network is expanded beyond the provincial capital in the future, as the access to public transport is a right that should be afforded to all in Balochistan.