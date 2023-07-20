Thursday, July 20, 2023
Gunmen kill cop in DIK

Our Staff Reporter
July 20, 2023
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

DERA ISMAIL KHAN   -   A police policeman was killed when suspected terrorists opened fire in Mady Gate area of Kulachi tehsil here on Wednesday.

Constable Mubarak Shah was shot many times. Soon after the incident, a large detachment of police and other law-enforcement officers rushed to the scene, cordoned off the area, and launched operation for the arrest of the culprits.

Funeral prayers were offered for the deceased officer at the Ijaz Shaheed Police Lines, and he was subsequently buried with state honours.

Our Staff Reporter

