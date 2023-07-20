Heavy monsoon rains leave 16 more dead

ISLAMABAD/LAHORE/MULTAN - Heavy monsoon rains killed at least 16 people in different parts of the country on Wednesday, rescue workers said.

According to officials, at least 11 people died when the wall a build­ing located on Peshawar Road in Islamabad col­lapsed on them during heavy rain on Wednes­day. The victims are said to be labourers and res­cue teams worked tire­lessly to recover their bodies from the rubble by using heavy machin­ery. The victims were busy in construction work of an underpass.

In Lahore, two persons were electrocuted in Qalandarpur Bazaar, Harbansepura area, during heavy rain on Wednesday. Police said that an unidentified person received severe electric shock from electric switch and died on the spot. On in­formation rescuers reached the spot and shifted the body to Manawan hospital. In another incident, Mu­hammad Ijaz (28) also received elec­tric shock and died. The rescuers shifted the body to Jinnah Hospital.

Meanwhile, two children were killed while another sustained inju­ries due to electric shocks at Dhu­bi Mohallah, Charar Village Defence area during rain on Wednesday.

Police said that three children namely 8-years-old Zubair,12-years-old Faizan and 10-years-old Zaheer were bathing in heavy rain. When they reached near electric pole, they received severe electric shocks. As a result, Zubair and Faizan died on the spot while the injured Zaheer was shifted to the General Hospital. The bodies of the children were hand­ed over to their families. Also, a mi­nor kid was killed while six others sustained injuries as walls and a roof caved in due to rain in three sepa­rate incidents in Multan on Wednes­day. According to Rescue officials, the wall of a house was caved in near Chatha bridge due to rain in which 10 years old kid named Kawish s/o Jalil was buried under debris and died.

Rescue team rushed to the spot and shifted the body to the Basic Health Unit Budhla Santt. In another inci­dent, a teenage girl Noor Fatima d/o Muhammad Nadeem sustained inju­ries as the wall of a house collapsed near 17 kassi Vehari road. Rescue 1122 team shifted the girl to Nishtar Hospital after providing first aid. In the third incident, at least five persons sustained injuries after the roof of a house caved in near Seetal Marri due to heavy rain. Rescue 1122 shifted the injured to Nishtar Hospital after providing them first aid. The injured were included Kashif, Tahir Khan, Javed, Zafar and Umar. The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Wednesday warned that heavy rains may cause urban flooding in low ly­ing areas of Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Sialkot, Narowal, Gujran­wala, Lahore and Dera Ghazi Khan from July 20-22. The heavy rain may also trigger landslides in the vulner­able areas of Murree, Galliyat, Kash­mir, Gilgit Baltistan and hilly areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the pe­riod. According to the PMD forecast, rain-wind/thundershower is expect­ed in Kashmir, Potohar region, Islam­abad, Punjab, northeast and south Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh during the next 24 hours.