HEC, Hult Prize Foundation to promote social entrepreneurship among youth

ISLAMABAD-The Higher Education Commission (HEC), Pakistan and Hult Prize Foundation (HPF) have agreed to jointly take steps for promotion and strengthening of social entrepreneurship culture among the Pakistani youth.

In this connection, Director General Research & Innovation (HEC) Hazrat Bilal and Chief Executive Officer Hult Prize Foundation Ms. Lori Van Dan signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) during a virtual ceremony.

Under the LOI, the partners will provide the youth with an opportunity to get educated about social entrepreneurship, as they will offer them a platform to solve world’s biggest challenges through innovative social enterprise with positive global impact.

Through this collaboration, awareness about sustainable development goals (SDGs) will be raised and students at Pakistani universities will also be provided with personal and leadership development opportunities.

It is pertinent to mention that Hult Prize Foundation annually hosts the world’s largest competition for game-changing business ideas addressing a social problem.

Pakistani students actively participated in the Hult Prize Foundation’s annual competition in the past, while there were some winners as well.

This collaboration will open avenues for all Pakistani universities to actively participate and learn from the experience.

In his remarks, Director General Hazrat Bilal said that the collaboration will turn out to be an exciting opportunity for the students at Pakistani universities and will help address social problems faced by the community at large through inclusion of enterprise development and entrepreneurship.

Lori Van Dam, in her remarks, said that HPF has the second largest world-wide community in Pakistan and the country has been an active participant in almost every Hult Prize round every year.

She reiterated that the collaboration will help further the entrepreneurial culture in Pakistan.

HPF’s annual competition has different rounds and, after following rigorous process, the winning team is awarded with a prize money of US$1 million in funding to translate their big idea into reality.