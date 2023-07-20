With the new $3 billion Stand-by Arrangement (SBA) formally approved and implemented, the IMF published a staff report detailing the challenges that lie ahead, its expectations and projections for Pakistan’s future. In doing so, it has reiterated that the agreement faces exceptionally high risks owing to the state’s poor handling of the economy. If structural reforms are not introduced, the likelihood of the country being able to pay back this loan is perceived to be thin. On the other hand, if they are introduced timely, the country could experience a 5% increase in economic growth.

The executive board of the international lender released a statement through which it reiterated the prime objectives of the SBA; implementation of the FY24 budget, encouraging fiscal adjustments, prompting debt sustainability, critical social spending, return to a market-determined exchange rate, policies to curb inflation, structural reforms within the energy sector along with state-owned enterprises and climate resilience. Out of all these, the staff report expressed the need for Pakistan to refrain from intervening in the exchange rate market and instead focus on expanding its tax base, fixing the balance of payments crisis, ensuring the external financing remains reliable and that all policies are implemented consistently. With all these hesitancies clearly conveyed, and solutions proposed, we have a blueprint of what economic reforms the country needs to enact to retain the IMF deal. There is no doubt about the fact that most of these decisions will be hard to take, but we must remind ourselves that we are making up for decades of inefficient governance, planning and delayed reforms.

Most of the responsibility of restructuring the economy will be on the new government. Thankfully, the IMF has left some wiggle room to tailor this programme, should the incoming government feel the need to. It is vital that all potential candidates for office have an informed and thorough plan of action for how they will proceed with the dilemma of bringing about structural reform all the while encouraging economic growth and prosperity.