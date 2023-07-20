Imran again apologises in female judge threatening case

ISLAMABAD - A local court on Wednesday ex­tended the interim bail of PTI chairman till July 24 and sought arguments from the prosecu­tion in the woman judge threat­ening case. Judicial Magistrate Malik Amaan heard the said case against the former prime minister and Pakistan Teh­reek-e-Insaf chief. Defence law­yer Salman Safdar Advocate claimed that false cases had been fabricated against his cli­ent, and sections of anti-terror­ism laws had also been includ­ed in some of them. He read out the contents of a first infor­mation report (FIR) before the court and said his client had stated that they would lodge a case against the woman judge. It was the right of every citizen to file complaints, he added. Salman Safdar said that it was alleged in the FIR that his cli­ent had interfered into the offi­cial work through his remarks at (a gathering ) in F-9 Park Is­lamabad. A terrorism case was registered against his client in that matter. The PTI chief then came to the rostrum and in­formed the court that he had only talked about a legal action, and had already tendered an unconditional apology in the case. The court sought argu­ments from Prosecutor Rizwan Abbasi on next date of hearing and adjourned the case.