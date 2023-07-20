Thursday, July 20, 2023
Imran married with Bushra as per law, lawyer tells court

Our Staff Reporter
July 20, 2023
ISLAMABAD  -  Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI)’s chairman and his wife Bushra Bibi on Wednesday approached Islam­abad High Court (IHC) against the admissibility of a case in the trial court regarding their ‘nikah’. The petitioner had stated that the complainant had lev­eled absurd allegations against the PTI chairman and his wife. The allegation leveled in a private com­plaint didn’t fall under section 496, he said. The lawyer said that his client had married as per law, adding that the complainant wanted to defame the petitioner. He said that the complaint regarding the marriage of PTI’s chairman was non-maintainable. The petitioner prayed the court to dismiss the com­plaint while declaring the same as non-maintain­able. Meanwhile, the Islamabad Accountability Court on Wednesday extended interim bails of PTI’s chair­man Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi in Al-Qadir Trust scam, and sought arguments on next hearing.

Our Staff Reporter

