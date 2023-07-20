IPP manifesto comes out with lofty promises for common man

LAHORE - The newly formed Istehkam-e-Paki­stan Party (IPP) Wednesday released its manifesto with lofty promises for the common man based on the re­solve to steer the country out of the the present economic crisis.

The party manifesto was made public by IPP’s media wing after ap­proval of the top party leadership. It aims to create a sense of optimism and trust in its ability to bring about positive change in all spheres of life.

The IPP has promised a minimum of Rs. 50,000 salary per month for the labourers with compul­sory insurance in a bid to generate excitement and hope among the voters ahead of the coming elec­tions.

The dwellers of slums (Kachi Abadis) would be given ownership rights while low-cost housing projects based upon apartment buildings will be introduced. Also, all citizens consuming up to 300 units will be given free electricity.

A religious touch has also been given to the man­ifesto as it pledges to establish Islamic society with assurance to protect the sanctity of Hazrat Mohammad (PBUH) at all costs. Similarly, it talks of taking practical steps to include the “madras­sas” and the students who graduated from them into the national mainstream.

According to the IPP Manifesto, petrol will be provided to motorcyclists at half price and air con­ditioned transport will be provided to the senior citizens, women and students free of cost.

The IPP will give the right of vote to overseas Pa­kistanis. Moreover, protection of their properties and provision of justice will also be ensured. Youth and women will be given interest-free loans and jobs while new medical and engineering colleges and technical centers will be established and stu­dents will get scholarships for higher education abroad.

The promotion of local tourism on a large scale and increasing domestic trade is also an important part of the manifesto which will significantly in­crease the revenue. It also promises reforms in the Police, judiciary and tax system, while an indepen­dent and self sustained foreign policy will also be introduced for the integrity of the country.

The IPP manifesto sounds appealing and excit­ing for the voters though , but it may be hard to ful­fill the promises given the current economic con­ditions which are most likely to persist for long.

Understanding that people are looking for solu­tions to their problems, the IPP has tried to use this expectation to its advantage by making prom­ises that seemingly address their concerns.