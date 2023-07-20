Islamabad police establish Research and Development Unit 

Islamabad - Following the special instructions of the Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO), Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, Safe City Islamabad is being strengthened on modern lines. As part of this initiative, a Research and Development Unit (R&D) has been established and put into action in Safe City Islamabad, a police public relations officer said on Wednesday.

He said that this unit will collaborate with the Islamabad Capital Police and IT experts from different universities. These universities involved National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST), FAST University, Bahria University, Air University, the National University of Technology (NUTECH), and the University of Engineering and Technology Taxila (UET).

CPO Safe City/ Traffic said that this unit will work with IT specialists from various universities who will examine all the software used by the Islamabad Capital Police and work to improve it as well as create new software, including artificial intelligence-powered facial recognition, automatic number plate recognition (ANPR), data analysis, and cyber security.

Meanwhile, the CPO Safe City stated that the purpose of establishing the first Research and Development Unit in Islamabad Capital Police is to upgrade the software and make Islamabad Capital Police self-reliant in developing new software, so that the substantial amount spent on these matters can be utilized in other operational activities.

He further said that this unit aims to enhance the capacity of Islamabad Capital Police personnel so that they can fulfill all the demands of the present time and ensure the protection of the lives and property of the citizens in the federal capital.