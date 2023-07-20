JI should not try to fool Karachiites: mayor’s aide  

KARACHI - Mayor Barrister Murtaza Wahab’s Spokesperson for Political Affairs Karamullah Waqasi has severely criticized Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman and said that latter has lost his mental balance due to not becoming the Mayor of Karachi. He said: “Hafiz Naeemur Rehman should not try to fool the people of Karachi any more.” Responding to continuous criticism by him, Waqasi said that Jamaat-e-Islami had been rejected by the people. Despite the boycott of MQM, if Hafiz Naeem could not become the mayor of Karachi, what is our fault? The leadership of Pakistan People’s Party and Jayale are trying to restore the lights of city of the Quaid. Waqasi said that there were definitely water problems in Karachi, but they were being solved together with the Water Board, as an operation against illegal hydrants was going on in Shehr-e- Quaid.