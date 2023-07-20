Thursday, July 20, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Jinnah house attack: Khadija Shah’s judicial remand extended

Jinnah house attack: Khadija Shah’s judicial remand extended
Web Desk
4:01 PM | July 20, 2023
National

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Lahore on Thursday extended the judicial remand of PTI activist Khadija Shah, and others in the Jinnah House attack case.

Ms. Shah, Sanam Javed and others were presented before the ATC judge after his judicial remand expired today. The court while extending her judicial remand for 11 more days, ordered police to present the accused again on July 31.

Khadija Shah, a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) activist and former finance minister Dr Salman Shah’s daughter, is currently in jail on judicial remand.

The daughter of the former finance minister was granted consular access at the request of US as she is holding dual nationality.

Last month, police arrested the daughter of former finance minister Salman Shah and fashion designer Khadija in the Jinnah House attack case.

Khadija had reportedly surrendered before the SSP CIA police Malik Liaquat in Iqbal Town Lahore.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-07-20/Lahore/epaper_img_1689831150.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023