Jinnah house attack: Khadija Shah’s judicial remand extended

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Lahore on Thursday extended the judicial remand of PTI activist Khadija Shah, and others in the Jinnah House attack case.

Ms. Shah, Sanam Javed and others were presented before the ATC judge after his judicial remand expired today. The court while extending her judicial remand for 11 more days, ordered police to present the accused again on July 31.

Khadija Shah, a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) activist and former finance minister Dr Salman Shah’s daughter, is currently in jail on judicial remand.

The daughter of the former finance minister was granted consular access at the request of US as she is holding dual nationality.

Khadija had reportedly surrendered before the SSP CIA police Malik Liaquat in Iqbal Town Lahore.