Kashmiris reiterate resolve to destine with Pakistan

Mirpur - The chivalrous people of Jammu and Kashmir State, dwelling either side of the Line of Control and rest of the world, marked the 76th Kashmiris’ Accession-to-Pakistan Day with a resolve to attach their final destiny with Pakistan to transform Quaid-e-Azam’s vision into reality.

This is indeed — a matchless characteristic of Kashmiris, who observe the occasion every year to reiterate their earnest belief about their outlook, austerely in line with the historic resolution which was adopted at a momentous session of All Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference that took place on this day in Aabiguzar, a vicinity adjacent to famed Dal Lake in the dazzling city of Srinagar, 76-years ago.

On July 19, 1947, a meeting of the All Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference was held at the residence of an illustrious Kashmiri leader, late Sardar Mohammed Ibrahim Khan, (later the founder President of Azad Jammu Kashmir) chaired by the veteran leader, Ch Hamidullah Khan.

Ghulam Abbas was put behind the bars by Hari Singh for voicing the will of the people against the Dogra regime. The resolution of the state’s accession to Pakistan was presented in the presence of 59 bold and vibrant leaders.

As was envisioned—the resolution was instantaneously adopted with one-voice amid boom of slogans — Allah-o-Akbar (God is Great) and Pakistan Zindabad (Long Live Pakistan) by the partakers as well as a copious number of Kashmiris, camouflaging the venue of the moot.

The resolution expressed Kashmiris’ outand- out and absolute confidence in the dynamic leadership of the Father of the Nation, Quaid-e-Azam Mohammed Ali Jinnah with the words, “We salute him (The great Quaid) and congratulate him from the core of our hearts with mammoth delight and soul satisfaction on the auspicious occasion of the establishment of Pakistan.”

Giving a stern warning to the Hindu Dogra ruler, the valiant people of the state, with more than 85 per cent Muslim populace asked Singh to declare the state’s accession with Pakistan without any vacillation before August 14, 1947 or get ready to face a cataclysmic fate—if this popular voice of the people is mistreated.

Eventually, India, through a gruesome operation resorted to an illicit invasion of the Jammu & Kashmir state. To thwart this illegitimate and inane Indian act — the heroic people of the state — stood up like an unyielding rock against the atrocious Dogra regime. This culminated into the establishment of Azad Jammu Kashmir as a base camp for the liberation of the rest of the state’s territory from the unjust Indian yoke.

The day recollects the resolve by the people of Jammu and Kashmir asking India to bow before their acknowledged aspires for exercising their birth right of self-determination to save the South Asia region from a catastrophic peril.

The Kashmiris urge India to quit the part of the Himalayan State of Jammu & Kashmir—which New Delhi is keeping in bondage at hefty gun-point with the deployment of almost a million military might.

Just like past, the Kashmiris call upon the comity of nations to fulfil its outright word of honour by ensuring the immediate implementation of the United Nations resolutions— which were adopted more than dozen times with a clear-cut commitment of plebiscite in the Jammu and Kashmir State under the aegis of the world body, enabling Kashmiris to exercise their birth right of self-determination to establish their destiny for all times to come.

As is indexed in the folio of the history, India is fully aware of the fact that not a single Kashmiri shall vote for New Delhi and that-is-why the perfidious Indians, steering the affairs—are evading the UN resolutions with sham excuses — one-way or the other.

It is pertinent to note that the people of Jammu Kashmir launched struggle for freedom under the spirit of the said resolution for the liberation of their motherland from the clutches of tyrannical Dogra rule and later from the illegal and forcible occupation of Indian imperialism.

This freedom struggle of Kashmiris is continuing unabated since over last six decades. However since over last 33 years, the liberation movement has attained momentum after the people of Indian held Jammu Kashmir stood up launching their indigenous struggle against the long Indian subjugation.

This year, the Kashmirs’ Accession to Pakistan Day is flanked by a sign of a new hope that if India agrees to the ground realities without any reservations and learns a lesson from the historical facts that she (New Delhi) cannot rule people of Jammu & Kashmir by force, then it might help bring a lasting peace and prosperity in the region through peaceful settlement of Kashmir issue under the spirit of the historic UN resolutions on Kashmir.

Various parts of AJK have been decorated with the banners bearing slogans of the Kashmiris deep-rooted love and affection with Pakistan, continuation of struggle for liberation of occupied Kashmir to bring the idea of Kashmir’s accession to Pakistan to destiny and for achieving the Kashmiris birth right of self determination.

Pakistan’s just and principled stand on Kashmir is well-known, well established and well-acknowledged that the Kashmir issue needs to be settled through a simple parameter which reflect the aspirations of the major party to the dispute – the Jammu & Kashmiri people.

Political observers in the Jammu & Kashmir state add that the Moodi-led New Delhi’s government must accept the ground realities about the early peaceful resolution of Kashmir issue and the just and principled stance and views of Pakistan which provided a strong headway to reach to the permanent and durable settlement of Kashmir conflict.