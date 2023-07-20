Thursday, July 20, 2023
KP govt to provide equal resources to all students

Our Staff Reporter
July 20, 2023
KHYBER   -   The incumbent provincial government is implementing initiatives to provide all necessary resources to the students of the merged tribal districts to bring their education on par with the learners in other parts of the country. Emphasizing the importance of learning modern technology, the government aims to equip the new generation of the tribal society with science and technology education.

On the occasion KP Caretaker Minister for Relief and Rehabilitation, Taj Muhammad Afridi, expressed these views. He highlighted the government’s dedication to facilitating the tribesmen.

Our Staff Reporter

