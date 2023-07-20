Thursday, July 20, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

KP sets up Climate Change Cell

Cell established with German authorities’ assistance; aims to integrate climate considerations into development, planning, budgeting

Shahid Khan
July 20, 2023
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

Peshawar  -  In a move towards bolstering climate resilience and sustainable development, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has launched a Climate Change Cell within the Planning and Development Department.

The Climate Change Cell is the first of its kind in the region and aims to tackle the challenges posed by climate change while integrating climate considerations into development, planning and budgeting.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by the Head of Development Cooperation- Embassy of Federal Republic of Germany, Dr Sebastian Paust, Additional Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Zubair Asghar Qureshi and representatives from development partners and government departments.

The establishment of the Climate Change Cell is made possible through funding from the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) and the support of the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ).

Toolkits distributed among job project beneficiaries

On the occasion, KP additional chief secretary said that, “The Climate Change Cell is a much-needed initiative because we are witnessing recent manifestations like 2010 and 2022 floods. We have a long association with GIZ, and they have collaborated with the KP government in diverse areas. The Climate Change Cell will enable us to address the impacts caused by climate change and improve the climate governance at provincial level.”

The head of Development Cooperation- Embassy of Federal Republic of Germany, Dr Sebastian Paust said on the occasion that, “GIZ, on behalf of the German government, is collaborating in all such initiatives that help climate resilience. Climate change is a global cause, and we all should play our role. Germany stands by Pakistan in addressing such challenges.”

Tags:

Shahid Khan

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-07-19/Lahore/epaper_img_1689743072.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023