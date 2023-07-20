KP sets up Climate Change Cell

Peshawar - In a move towards bolstering climate resilience and sustainable development, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has launched a Climate Change Cell within the Planning and Development Department.

The Climate Change Cell is the first of its kind in the region and aims to tackle the challenges posed by climate change while integrating climate considerations into development, planning and budgeting.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by the Head of Development Cooperation- Embassy of Federal Republic of Germany, Dr Sebastian Paust, Additional Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Zubair Asghar Qureshi and representatives from development partners and government departments.

The establishment of the Climate Change Cell is made possible through funding from the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) and the support of the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ).

On the occasion, KP additional chief secretary said that, “The Climate Change Cell is a much-needed initiative because we are witnessing recent manifestations like 2010 and 2022 floods. We have a long association with GIZ, and they have collaborated with the KP government in diverse areas. The Climate Change Cell will enable us to address the impacts caused by climate change and improve the climate governance at provincial level.”

The head of Development Cooperation- Embassy of Federal Republic of Germany, Dr Sebastian Paust said on the occasion that, “GIZ, on behalf of the German government, is collaborating in all such initiatives that help climate resilience. Climate change is a global cause, and we all should play our role. Germany stands by Pakistan in addressing such challenges.”