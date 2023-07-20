Land records being computerised, says Mayor

KARACHI-Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab has said that all the records of the Land Department are being computerized where the citizens will be provided with a one-window facility for their land-related matters including ownership, transfer and lease of land in Karachi as all matters are being made transparent and improved so that no one complains in this regard.

He expressed these views on Wednesday on the occasion of inaugurating the renovated office of the Land Department and the new monitoring and surveillance system in the KMC building at the KMC head office.

He said that the installation of biometric attendance system will ensure the attendance of officers and staff, the security system has been developed on modern lines in the main office building of KMC with 42 modern cameras installed, which will improve the surveillance system in and around the building.

Deputy Mayor Karachi Salman Abdullah Murad, General Secretary of PPP District South Karamullah Waqasi, Municipal Commissioner Nauman Arshad, Director Land Sabah Islam, Director City Warden Raja Rustam and other officers were also present.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab inspected the newly renovated office of the Land Department and reviewed the biometric attendance system installed here.

He said as a result of the initiative, the citizens approaching the Land Department will be facilitated. Like the Land Department, other offices of the KMC should be renovated and the recovery of the Land Department should be improved so that the development projects of Karachi can be completed. It is a central institution, so KMC officers should improve their performance and provide maximum facilities to the citizens.