Thursday, July 20, 2023
LWMC conducts special awareness activity on dengue

Agencies
July 20, 2023
LAHORE   -  Lahore Waste Management Company on Wednesday conducted spe­cial awareness activity on den­gue across the provincial capital through its social mobilization team. Objective to conduct the awareness activity was to reach out maximum number of people and to create awareness and highlight precautionary mea­sures needed to be taken to com­bat dengue epidemic. During the activity public was briefed about the importance of cleanliness and their integral role in maintaining cleanliness. Social mobilization team went shop to shop to sensi­tize public whereas ‘Safai Agahi’ Squad visited multiple areas of the city and made special an­nouncement to maintain cleanli­ness in the city. Chief Executive Officer, LWMC Babar Sahib Din stated that the department has been working day and night to provide extra ordinary cleanli­ness condition for the citizens but alone department cannot achieve desired results of form­ing a cleaner & healthier society.

Toolkits distributed among job project beneficiaries

