Met office predicts monsoon rains in parts of Sindh

KARACHI-Pakistan Meteorological Department, on Wednesday, forecasted rain with winds and thundershowers in different parts of Sindh including the coastal areas in the next 24 hours while isolated heavy falls may occur in Tharparkar.

According to the weather forecast issued by the met office, Karachi, Thatta, Badin, Dadu, Jamshoro, Tharparkar, Umarkot, Mirpur Khas, Shaheed Benazirabad, Sanghar, Nuasherho Feroz, Sukkur, Khairpur, Larkana and Jacobabad districts may receive rain on Thursday.

Meanwhile, a weather warning issued by the regional meteorological centre (RMC) Karachi stated that Monsoon currents were entering eastern Sindh and those would gradually spread over the entire province.

Under its influence, dust, thunderstorm and rain with isolated heavy falls were likely in Tharparkar, Umerkot, Mirpurkhas, Sanghar, Khairpur, Sukkur, Larkana, Jacobabad, Shikarpur, Qambar Shahdadkot, Dadu and Jamshoro districts with occasional gaps from July 20 to 23.

Dust, thunderstorm and rain with isolated heavy falls are also likely in Kashmore, Ghotki, Naushahro Feroz, Shaheed Banazirabad, Matyari, Hyderabad, Tando Allahyar, Tando Muhammad Khan, Badin, Thatta and Sujawal districts during 20 to 22 July and in Karachi division during 21 to 23 July with occasional gaps.

Wind and dust storms might cause damage to loose structures, the RMC warned and advised people to remain watchful and take precautions.

According to the met office, the weather remained dry across the province during the last 24 hours, however, traces of rainfall were reported from Karachi.