Muttaqi says will not allow Afghanistan to be used against any neighbouring country

LAHORE - The Afghan Interim Gov­ernment will not allow Afghanistan to be used against any neighbouring country”, said the acting Foreign Minister Ameer Muhammad Muttaqi while reassuring Pakistan on the security situation, during the first meeting between Pakistan’s Spe­cial Representative for Af­ghanistan, Asif Durrani, and the Afghanistan’s For­eign Minister. According to the Afghanistan For­eign Office, the latter also expressed the need to en­hance the political and economic relations be­tween the two countries, advocating for the start of joint economic projects.

During the meeting, Durrani congratulated the Afghan interim government for achieving peace after four decades of strug­gle. He further add­ed that expanding bi­lateral relations in security and political fields are in the interest of both countries. Durrani also reassured that the Afghan interim govern­ment’s request of solving is­sues pertaining to Afghan prisoners held in Pakistan will be dealt with in mutual interest, along with solving other issues relating to the trade of goods between the two countries.