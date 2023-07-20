Muttaqi says will not allow Afghanistan to be used against any neighbouring country

LAHORE - The Afghan Interim Government will not allow Afghanistan to be used against any neighbouring country”, said the acting Foreign Minister Ameer Muhammad Muttaqi while reassuring Pakistan on the security situation, during the first meeting between Pakistan’s Special Representative for Afghanistan, Asif Durrani, and the Afghanistan’s Foreign Minister. According to the Afghanistan Foreign Office, the latter also expressed the need to enhance the political and economic relations between the two countries, advocating for the start of joint economic projects.
During the meeting, Durrani congratulated the Afghan interim government for achieving peace after four decades of struggle. He further added that expanding bilateral relations in security and political fields are in the interest of both countries. Durrani also reassured that the Afghan interim government’s request of solving issues pertaining to Afghan prisoners held in Pakistan will be dealt with in mutual interest, along with solving other issues relating to the trade of goods between the two countries.