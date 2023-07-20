NA summoned today for vital law making

ISLAMABAD - President Dr Arif Alvi has summoned sessions of the National Assembly (NA) to meet today and Senate on July 24. The assembly session likely to pass the amendments in the electoral reforms and other pending legislative business.

The draft of these amendments has been finalized but a senior member of Grand Democratic Alliance [GDA] Dr. Fehmida Mirza expressed some reserva­tions over the amendments.

The national assembly’s parliamentary electoral reforms committee after many rounds of discus­sion the other day day reached consensus to final­ly approve it before the culmination of the nation­al assembly.

The proposed amendments encompass a range of critical areas, including the installation of sur­veillance cameras in polling booths to enhance transparency, campaign financing transparency, foreign funding regulations, etc.

A proposal to add “accounts receivable” in the assets of candidate or a member, the proposals put forth by various political parties include the issues of delay in the announcement of election results, sending the matter of banning a political party to parliament, and several others matters.

The committee in its previous meetings had dropped the proposal to make parliament as the supreme authority on matters about ceasing a po­litical party or the membership of a member of the party.