Nepra announces increase in power tariff

National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) on Thursday notified an increase of Rs1.90 per unit in electricity price on account of fuel charges adjustment (FCA) for the month of May 2023.

The Central Power Purchasing Authority (CPPA) had sought Rs2.09 increase as power distribution companies (DISCOs) demanded adjustment for May 2023.

The Nepra conducted hearing on the petition on July 5. The additional amount will be collected in bills for the month of July 2023.

This hike in power tariff under the head FCA of May will not be applicable to Electric Vehicle Charging Stations (EVCS) and lifeline consumers while power distribution companies (DISCOs) will reflect the increase in power price separately in consumers’ bills.