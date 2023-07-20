New Zealand celebrate historic World Cup win with tears, cheers, and hugs

New Zealand coach Jitka Klimkova expressed her overwhelming joy after witnessing her team secure the country's first-ever World Cup victory, whether in the men's or women's tournament, as they triumphed over former champions Norway 1-0 on Thursday.

"We waited for this moment for such a long time. Hearing our fans behind us was just an unforgettable moment, for me as a coach and for all the players involved," Klimkova said after Hannah Wilkinson's crucial goal in the match. "It is an incredible, incredible feeling."

The Women's World Cup co-hosts gave a remarkable performance, effectively silencing Norway's former Ballon d'Or-winning striker, Ada Hegerberg. Additionally, they had opportunities to score more goals, but a 90th-minute penalty by Ria Percival hit the bar. The match drew a record-breaking crowd of over 42,000 spectators, making it the largest audience for a football match in New Zealand.

This victory was especially significant for New Zealand as they had previously struggled in Women's World Cup matches, failing to secure a win in any of their 15 previous appearances. Their male counterparts also faced disappointment, not winning a single match in six World Cup appearances.

Captain Ali Riley, who has now appeared in her fifth World Cup, couldn't contain her emotions at the end of the match. "I knew it means so much for them, but seeing them having tears in their eyes and enjoying it in front of their families and friends and fans, (is an) incredible moment for me as a coach," Klimkova added, reflecting on the team's profound impact on the players and their supporters.

Klimkova, who hails from the Czech Republic and took charge as coach of the Football Ferns in 2021, also praised the match-winner, Hannah Wilkinson, for her exceptional performance. "I always believed in Hannah Wilkinson's abilities. We know she is a huge threat in the box. She was working really hard for this moment."

The 31-year-old Melbourne City striker had already showcased her talent in the 2011 and 2015 World Cups, with the latter goal being the last scored by a New Zealander in the tournament. The game took place on an emotional day in Auckland following a deadly shooting near the hotels of several World Cup teams in the early morning, adding to the significance of the momentous victory.