Pakistan got global recognition due to successful foreign policy: FM

ISLAMABAD - Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari yesterday said that Pakistan had achieved global recognition in various forums during the last few months due to the successful foreign policy.

Speaking at the launch of Change Manage­ment Reforms at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, he stressed the importance of a Foreign Service that prioritizes prompt delivery of people-centric development and peace-oriented diplomacy.

The FM highlighted significant achievements in foreign affairs, such as Pakistan’s exit from the FATF grey list, active contributions to the COP27 loss and damage fund for climate-affected na­tions, and global recognition of Pakistan’s leader­ship in various forums. On the bilateral front, the FM mentioned the strengthening of relationships and forging new partnerships.

To maintain leadership, he emphasized the need to embrace a knowledge-based economy, fostering innovation, and leading in technology. Utilizing technology can make the government more accessible, efficient, and responsive to global dynamics and societal needs. The Change Management Reforms initiative aims at enhanc­ing efficiency, streamlining processes and facil­itating ease of doing business. Modern technol­ogy plays a crucial role in boosting productivity and business continuity, prioritizing the wellbe­ing and safety of Pakistani citizens abroad.

Bilawal said that the reforms will improve the ministry’s internal workings, focusing on ar­eas like internal communication, decision-mak­ing processes, career development, and tech­nology integration. A total of 51 initiatives were launched, with 19 fully implemented, three par­tially completed, and 29 progressing toward completion.