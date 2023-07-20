Pakistan growth in FY2023 weighed down by tighter monetary, fiscal policies: ADB

ISLAMABAD-The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has noted that growth in Pakistan in FY2023 (ended 30 June 2023) was weighed down by tighter monetary and fiscal policies to safeguard macroeconomic stability, pervasive inflation, and significant damage from flooding.

The ADB has maintained its growth outlook for developing economies in Asia and the Pacific at 4.8 percent this year, as robust domestic demand continues to support the region’s recovery. Inflation is expected to continue falling, approaching pre-pandemic levels as fuel and food prices decline, according to the Asian Development Outlook (ADO) July 2023, released yesterday. Inflation in developing Asia is forecast at 3.6% this year, compared with an April forecast of 4.2%. The inflation outlook for 2024, meanwhile, is raised to 3.4% from an earlier estimate of 3.3%. The ADB in its ADO noted that GDP projections for Nepal and Pakistan are adjusted down for FY2023 and maintained for FY2024. In Nepal, significant growth moderation in FY2023 (ended mid-July 2023) reflected unexpectedly sharp effects from a number of factors, notably tighter monetary policy driving up interest rates, high fuel prices, and import restrictions imposed to manage declining foreign exchange reserves.

Forecasts for FY2024 in both economies are maintained on the assumption that external and domestic conditions improve. The ADO April 2023 projection for Pakistan in FY2024 assumes that the government will continue reform as recommended by the IMF under a new policy-support program approved on 12 July. Downward revisions for Nepal and Pakistan in 2023 reflect mainly tighter monetary and fiscal policies and are offset by an upward revision for Bangladesh as net exports performed better than expected. Growth projections elsewhere in South Asia are largely maintained. According to the report, actual inflation in Pakistan in FY2023 was higher than projected, leaving the subregional forecast unchanged. Continued demand-side pressures in Pakistan play an outsized role in the upward revision to the subregional inflation forecast for 2024.

The reopening of the People’s Republic of China (PRC) is bolstering the region’s growth. The PRC’s economy is projected to expand 5.0% this year, unchanged from the April forecast, amid strong domestic demand in the services sector. However, demand for developing Asia’s exports of electronics and other manufactured goods is slowing, as monetary tightening drags on economic activity in major advanced economies. The region’s growth forecast for next year is marginally revised down to 4.7% from a 4.8% estimate in April.

“Asia and the Pacific continue to recover from the pandemic at a steady pace,” said ADB Chief Economist Albert Park. “Domestic demand and services activity are driving growth, while many economies are also benefiting from a strong recovery in tourism. However, industrial activity and exports remain weak, and the outlook for global growth and demand next year has worsened.” ADB is maintaining its growth forecasts for most subregions in Asia and the Pacific. Exceptions include Southeast Asia, where the outlook is lowered to 4.6% this year and 4.9% next year, compared with April estimates of 4.7% and 5.0%, respectively. The forecast for Caucasus and Central Asia is revised down marginally to 4.3% from 4.4% for 2023, and to 4.4% from 4.6% in 2024.