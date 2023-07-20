Pakistan Shaheens suffer eight-wicket defeat against India

LAHORE - Pakistan Shaheens suffered an eight-wicket defeat against India A in their final group match of the ACC Men’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup at the R Premadasa International Cricket Stadium in Colombo on Wednesday. According to information made available here, this was Shaheens’ first defeat in the eight-team tournament as they will now feature in the first semifinal against Sri Lanka A on Friday at the P Sara Oval, while India A take on Bangladesh A in the second semifinal on the same day at the R Premadasa International Cricket Stadium. After opting to bat first, Shaheens lost wickets at regular intervals and were reeling at 95-6 before Qasim Akram and Mubasir Khan got together and stitched a 53-run partnership for the seventh wicket but their side was dismissed for 205 in 48 overs. In return, India A achieved the target in 36.4 overs for the loss of two wickets. SCORES IN BRIEF: INDIA A 210-2, 36.4 overs (Sai Sudharsan 104*, Nikin Jose 53) beat PAKISTAN SHAHEENS 205 all out, 48 overs (Qasim Akram 48, Sahibzada Farhan 35; R Hangargekar 5-42, M Suthar 3-36) by 8 wickets.