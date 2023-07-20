Pakistan stands with China in building peaceful and prosperous Asia

Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed thanks China for extending timely diplomatic, military and financial support of $ 5.7 billion loans rollover helping Pakistan avoid default.

ISLAMABAD - Chairman of the Senate Defence Committee and Pakistan-China Insti­tute Senator Mushahid Hussain has strongly underlined that Pakistan stands with China on the right side of history in building a peaceful and prosperous Asia in the ‘Asian Century’.

Under the leadership of Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed, a multiparty delegation of seven parliamentarians which visited China, the first after the COVID crisis, held a media briefing at the Parliament House. The significance of this visit, coinciding with 10 years of CPEC, underscores the commitment of both Pakistan and China to further strengthen the bonds of friendship and cooperation at the people-to-people level, which is the core and founda­tion of the Pakistan-China strategic ‘all weather’ partnership as ‘Iron Brothers’.

Briefing the media here on Wednes­day, Senator Mushahid Hussain said the delegation, “representing six po­litical parties from all four provinces, visited China with a three-pronged purpose; to reaffirm Pakistani parlia­ment and the political parties’ com­mitment to promote Pakistan-China friendship as the pillar of Pakistan’s foreign policy irrespective of any changes in Pakistan or the region, to learn from the Chinese experience of development and modernisation with a view to imbibing lessons that can take CPEC forward in the second phase, and to exchange views with Chinese friends on the rapidly chang­ing situation in our neighbourhood so that Pakistan and China can tackle common challenges collectively.

The parliamentarians included Dr Mahesh Kumar Mallani, MNA (PPP) and Minister of State for National Health Services, Regulations, and Coordination; Mohsin Dawar, MNA, President, National Democratic Move­ment (NDM), Chairman of the National Assembly Standing Committee on For­eign Affairs; Muhammad Abubakar, MNA, (MQM) Chairman of the National Assembly Standing Committee on Par­liamentary Affairs; Ghous Bux Khan Maher, MNA, Leader of (GDA), Dr Nisar Ahmad Cheema, MNA (PML-N), and Senator Sana Jamali, BAP, Convenor, Parliamentary Education Caucus.

During their stay in China, the del­egation took part in a series of high-level meetings with senior officials of China’s Foreign Ministry, the Publicity Department of the Communist Party of China’s Central Committee, plus leading media outlets and top think tanks for first-hand understanding of the developments and phenomenal progress made in poverty alleviation, technology, education and industry.

In the interaction with Chinese friends, Senator Mushahid Hussain un­derlined three key points as he thanked China for extending timely diplomatic, military and financial support of $ 5.7 billion loans rollover, which helped save Pakistan from default, including support on Kashmir at G-20 and help­ing Pakistan get out of FATF listing and assured China that all political parties of Pakistan, whether in government or opposition, strongly believe China is the pillar and pivot of Pakistan’s for­eign policy, and CPEC is the guarantor of a better tomorrow for the people of Pakistan. Senator Mushahid Hus­sain strongly underlined that Pakistan stands with China on the right side of history in building a peaceful and pros­perous Asia in the ‘Asian Century’.