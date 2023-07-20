PCB officially unveils Asia Cup 2023 schedule

LAHORE-The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and Asian Cricket Council (ACC) on Wednesday announced the schedule of the Men’s ODI Asia Cup 2023. The 50-over format tournament will be held from August 30 to September 17 with event hosts Pakistan staging four matches and Sri Lanka hosting nine matches.

Four venues will be used for the 13-match competition. In Pakistan, Multan will host the tournament opener between Pakistan and Nepal on August 30 before the action shifts to Lahore for the remaining three matches. Sri Lanka will use Kandy for the three first round matches and Colombo for the five Super-4 stage fixtures and September 17 final. Sri Lanka will open their campaign against Bangladesh in Kandy on August 31, while India’s first match in the tournament will be against Pakistan in Kandy on September 2. If both Pakistan and India progress to the Super-4 stage, they will meet again in Colombo on September 10.

After hosting the tournament opener in Multan, the remaining three matches in Pakistan will be held at the Gaddafi Stadium Lahore. On September 3, Bangladesh and Afghanistan will go head to head, before Afghanistan taking on Sri Lanka on September 5. If all goes according to the pre-event seeding, Pakistan will take on Bangladesh in both sides’ first Super-4 match on September 6.

Pakistan and India are seeded as A1 and A2, respectively with Nepal as the third side in Group A, while Sri Lanka and Bangladesh are seeded as B1 and B2 in Group B, respectively with Afghanistan as the third side. If Nepal and Afghanistan progress to the Super-4 stage from their respective groups, they will take the seeding of the sides that have dropped out in the first round.

ACC President Jay Shah, who revealed the Asia Cup schedule on Twitter, minutes before the schedule and trophy unveiling ceremony called by the PCB, said: “We are thrilled to announce the Men’s ODI Asia Cup 2023, a celebration of cricketing excellence that unites the nations of Asia in the spirit of competition and camaraderie. As President of the ACC, I extend my warmest regards and heartfelt wishes to all participating teams.

“The Asia Cup holds a special place in the hearts of cricket enthusiasts across the continent. It goes beyond being just a tournament; it symbolises the rich tapestry of cultures, traditions and shared passion for the game that binds our diverse nations together. This prestigious event not only showcases the cricketing prowess of the players but also fosters a sense of unity and brotherhood among Asian countries.

“On behalf of the ACC and cricket lovers across Asia, I extend my gratitude to the fellow board members, teams, organisers, sponsors and fans who make this event possible. Your unwavering support is the driving force behind the success of the Asia Cup.”

Zaka Ashraf, Chair of the PCB Management Committee, said: “As event hosts, the ACC’s Asia Cup 2023 schedule announcement provides us absolute clarity on how we will plan and deliver this tournament so that it is enjoyable for the participants and the fans. Our arrangements and hospitality are second to none and this will be a great opportunity to once again showcase this at an international level.

“For Pakistan, it will be the homecoming of the ACC Asia Cup after 15 long years. Our fans have waited for this for a long time and, as such, we look forward to making it bigger and better so that the fans and participants can start counting down days leading up to the ICC Champions Trophy, which Pakistan will host in February 2025.

“I want to congratulate Nepal on qualifying for the Asia Cup and look forward to welcoming them along with Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. Bangladesh and Sri Lanka have previously played in Pakistan, it will be the first of many times for Nepal and Afghanistan, and I remain confident they will take away memories that will stay with them for a very long time.

“I am extremely happy for the Multan fans, who will be the host of the ACC Asia Cup 2023 opener and will see their national side in action in a multi-team tournament for the first time since 1994. It remains one of my top priorities to ensure competitive cricket returns to historic venues across the country. It will be an excellent opportunity for Pakistan team to play in high-profile pressure matches and also aim to reclaim the title they last won in 2012.”