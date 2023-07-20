PFA stops production of oil mill violating food standards

LAHORE - Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Wednesday stopped the production of a famous vegetable oil mill on Lahore-Sheikhupura Road over failure of their cooking oil and ghee samples in laboratory tests. The authority also confiscated 5,600kg of margarine during the raid. PFA DG Raja Jahangir Anwar told media here that the authority took action against the oil mill over multiple issues, including wrong labeling and excessive quantity of Vitamin-A in margarine. He said that the production of the mill would remain suspended till reforms. He added that strict action was being taken without any discrimination against the manufacturers of substandard food items. Every year, hundreds of thousands of people suffer from diseases due to consumption of substandard oil and ghee, he said.