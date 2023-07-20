PFA stops production of oil mill violating food standards

LAHORE - Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Wednesday stopped the production of a fa­mous vegetable oil mill on La­hore-Sheikhupura Road over fail­ure of their cooking oil and ghee samples in laboratory tests. The authority also confiscated 5,600kg of margarine during the raid. PFA DG Raja Jahangir Anwar told me­dia here that the authority took action against the oil mill over multiple issues, including wrong labeling and excessive quantity of Vitamin-A in margarine. He said that the production of the mill would remain suspended till re­forms. He added that strict action was being taken without any dis­crimination against the manufac­turers of substandard food items. Every year, hundreds of thousands of people suffer from diseases due to consumption of substandard oil and ghee, he said.