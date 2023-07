An accountability court in Lahore Thursday acquitted Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his son, Hamza Shehbaz, in the money laundering reference case registered against them in 2020.

Moreover, the court also acquitted Nusrat Shehbaz (PM's wife), Javeria Ali (PM's daughter), Muhammad Usman, Masroor Anwar, Shoaib Qamar, Qasim Qayyum, Rashid Karamat, Ali Ahmed and Nisar Ahmed.

However, the court issued a perpetual arrest warrant for PM Shehbaz's daughter Rabia Imran.