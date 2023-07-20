Police promotion board meets

LAHORE - The police department has decided to extend and regularize the contracts of its nine differently-abled Class IV employ­ees. In this regard, a promotion board meeting of the Lahore police was held here on Wednesday with SSP (Admin) Atif Nazir in the chair. It was agreed in the meeting to regularize 206 police sta­tion assistants and senior station assis­tants serving at the front desks of vari­ous police stations. In connection with this development, CCPO Bilal Siddique Kamyana asked them to uphold the in­stitutional reputation through their hard work and exemplary performance, with public service as their foremost objec­tive. Meanwhile, the police department was proactively addressing the job-re­lated matters of the employees to ensure that they may not face any difficulty, he added. The meeting was attended by SSP (Operations) Sohaib Ashraf, SSP (Investi­gations). Anoosh Masood Ch., and SP (Se­curity Division) Khalid Mehmood Afzal.