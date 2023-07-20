Thursday, July 20, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Political parties asked to submit statement of accounts by August 29

Political parties asked to submit statement of accounts by August 29
Our Staff Reporter
July 20, 2023
National, Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD  -  The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) yes­terday for the second time asked political par­ties to submit their consolidated statement of accounts for the financial year 2022-23 by the end of next month [August]. 

This statement should contain details of an­nual income and expenses, sources of funds, and assets and liabilities, according to the notifica­tion issued to the registered political parties.

The political parties are required to file their statement of accounts with the ECP for the finan­cial year ending on June 30, as per Section- 210 of the Elections Act 2017. According to the sec­tion-210 of the Elections Act 2017, “A political party must submit a consolidated statement of its audited accounts on Form-D to the commission within 60 days from the close of a financial year”.

The statement submitted to the ECP should be accompanied by a chartered accountant’s audit report on the party’s accounts, along with a cer­tificate signed by an authorised office-bearer of the party head confirming that no funds from any prohibited source under the Elections Act 2017 were received by the political party, and the state­ment presents an accurate financial position.

Toolkits distributed among job project beneficiaries

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-07-19/Lahore/epaper_img_1689743072.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023