Political parties asked to submit statement of accounts by August 29

ISLAMABAD - The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) yes­terday for the second time asked political par­ties to submit their consolidated statement of accounts for the financial year 2022-23 by the end of next month [August].

This statement should contain details of an­nual income and expenses, sources of funds, and assets and liabilities, according to the notifica­tion issued to the registered political parties.

The political parties are required to file their statement of accounts with the ECP for the finan­cial year ending on June 30, as per Section- 210 of the Elections Act 2017. According to the sec­tion-210 of the Elections Act 2017, “A political party must submit a consolidated statement of its audited accounts on Form-D to the commission within 60 days from the close of a financial year”.

The statement submitted to the ECP should be accompanied by a chartered accountant’s audit report on the party’s accounts, along with a cer­tificate signed by an authorised office-bearer of the party head confirming that no funds from any prohibited source under the Elections Act 2017 were received by the political party, and the state­ment presents an accurate financial position.