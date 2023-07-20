Political parties asked to submit statement of accounts by August 29

ISLAMABAD - The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) yesterday for the second time asked political parties to submit their consolidated statement of accounts for the financial year 2022-23 by the end of next month [August].
This statement should contain details of annual income and expenses, sources of funds, and assets and liabilities, according to the notification issued to the registered political parties.
The political parties are required to file their statement of accounts with the ECP for the financial year ending on June 30, as per Section- 210 of the Elections Act 2017. According to the section-210 of the Elections Act 2017, “A political party must submit a consolidated statement of its audited accounts on Form-D to the commission within 60 days from the close of a financial year”.
The statement submitted to the ECP should be accompanied by a chartered accountant’s audit report on the party’s accounts, along with a certificate signed by an authorised office-bearer of the party head confirming that no funds from any prohibited source under the Elections Act 2017 were received by the political party, and the statement presents an accurate financial position.