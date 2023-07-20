President appoints AG Islamabad, Chairman FPSC

ISLAMABAD - President Dr Arif Alvi has approved appointment of Ayaz Shaukat advocate as Advocate General (AG) Islamabad while Captain (retd) Shahid Ashraf Tar­rar was appointed as Chairman of Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) with immediate effect.

The president also approved resignation of Ja­hangir Khan Jadoon from the office of Advocate General Islamabad with effect from July 14, Presi­dent Secretariat Press Wing said in press releases on Wednesday. The president approved appoint­ment and resignation under Article 48 (I) and Ar­ticles 2,3 and 6 of the Advocate General (Terms and Conditions of Service) Order, 2015. While the president also appointed Shahid Ashraf Tarrar as FPSC chairman who had already been working as member of the commission. The president made the appointment till January 17, 2024, on the ad­vice of the prime minister and under Article 48 (1) of the Constitution and the Sections 3 (3), 4 (1) and A-5 of the FPSC Ordinance 1977.