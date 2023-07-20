President for strengthening economic ties with Jordan

ISLAMABAD - President Dr Arif Alvi on Wednesday said that Pakistan wants to further deepen its ties with Jordan in the areas of trade, economy, culture and defence.

He said that Pakistan enjoyed excellent fraternal relations with Jordan based on common culture and history. He expressed these views while talking to the outgoing Ambassador of Jordan to Pakistan, Ibrahim Yala Al Madani, who called on him at Aiwan- e-Sadr.

Talking to the outgoing Jordanian Ambassador, the President emphasised the need for enhancing cooperation with Jordan in the economic and commercial fields for the mutual benefit of two brotherly countries. He called for political, cultural and educational exchanges to bring the two brotherly countries further closer.

The President appreciated Jordan’s peace efforts and support to the Palestine issue through political and diplomatic means. He reaffirmed Pakistan’s steadfast support to the people of Palestine for their inalienable right to self-determination.

Expressing deep concern over the rising incidents of Islamophobia, the President emphasised the need for taking effective measures by the international community to prevent such incidences. He said that there was a growing need to promote interfaith harmony, tolerance and mutual respect for each other’s religion.

The President appreciated the efforts made by the outgoing Ambassador for improving bilateral cooperation between the two countries during his stay in Pakistan.