President urges govt officers to improve service delivery

ISLAMABAD - President Dr Arif Alvi has urged the government officers to play their role in promotion of good governance in all public departments of the country.

He said besides improving service delivery, the bureaucracy should also work for the country’s development and welfare of the people with sincerity and hard work.

The President was talking to the participants of 37th Mid-Career Management Course Quetta who called on him here at the President House.

He said the government authorities needed to take timely decisions to provide justice to the people.

“Delay in decision making put negative impact on the service delivery and development of the country,” he said adding “We need to adopt better morals and values of integrity.”

He said that Pakistani bureaucracy has to improve the system and increase the intellectual capacity.

The officers should equip themselves with modern skills to improve the performance and effective decision making, he remarked.

President Alvi also asked the bureaucracy to benefit from the modern information technology to improve the people’s access to the public service and enhance performance of the government departments.