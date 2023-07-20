Thursday, July 20, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

President urges govt officers to improve service delivery

Our Staff Reporter
July 20, 2023
Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD   -  President Dr Arif Alvi has urged the government officers to play their role in promotion of good governance in all public departments of the country.

He said besides improving service delivery, the bureaucracy should also work for the country’s development and welfare of the people with sincerity and hard work.

The President was talking to the participants of 37th Mid-Career Management Course Quetta who called on him here at the President House.

He said the government authorities needed to take timely decisions to provide justice to the people.

“Delay in decision making put negative impact on the service delivery and development of the country,” he said adding “We need to adopt better morals and values of integrity.”

He said that Pakistani bureaucracy has to improve the system and increase the intellectual capacity.

Toolkits distributed among job project beneficiaries

The officers should equip themselves with modern skills to improve the performance and effective decision making, he remarked.

President Alvi also asked the bureaucracy to benefit from the modern information technology to improve the people’s access to the public service and enhance performance of the government departments.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-07-19/Lahore/epaper_img_1689743072.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023