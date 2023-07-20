PTI chief ousted through constitutional process: Khurram Dastgir

Power Minister Khurram Dastgir on Thursday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman was ousted through the constitutional process.

Expressing his thoughts on the "cipher conspiracy", Dastgir said: "The friendly countries of Pakistan were upset due to the cipher conspiracy. It is possible to recover the economic loss. But what about the damage that had been done to the country's prestige."

The US ambassador was called to the foreign office on the cipher conspiracy. The cipher had nothing to do with the change in government.

He took a swipe at the PTI chief, saying, "He [PTI chairman] is not a truthful and honest in a real context."