Punjab IGP visits Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Multan

LAHORE - Punjab Inspector General Police (IGP) Dr Usman Anwar visited Gujranwala, Faisalabad and Multan. He after meeting the promoted officers and officials in the three regions directed them to perform their duties with improved diligence and professionalism.

According to details, IG Punjab first ar­rived at Ashraf Marth Shaheed District Police Line Gujranwala and addressed the recently promoted police officers of Gujranwala region. He during his address said that departmental promotion is the dream of every individual, the realiza­tion of which should be celebrated in a better way. The series of promotions and welfare will continue as per merit and seniority.

IG Punjab further said that Punjab Po­lice is a force of 1600 martyrs and 1700 ghazis, bravery medals and awards will be given to police officers who have shown bravery. Dr Usman Anwar also said that after the Pakistan Army, the police have sacrificed the most number of lives for the sake of peace and order in Pakistan. IG Punjab further said that behaving well brings good name to the department.

RPO Gujranwala Dr Haider Ashraf, CPO Gujranwala Muhammad Ayyaz Saleem, CTO Gujranwala, SP Ayesha Butt and other officers were also present on the occasion.

After completing his visit to Gujran­wala, IG Punjab Dr Usman reached Faisalabad where he participated in a function organized in honor of recently promoted officers and personnel. IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar, RPO Faisala­bad Dr Muhammad Abid Khan, CPO Us­man Akram Gondal pinned the ranks of the promoted officers and officials to the new posts. Instructing them to perform their duties more diligently, he said that the purpose of all these wel­fare measures is to encourage the citi­zens more. IG Punjab further said that the safe city project has been started in three cities including Faisalabad.

The service structure of CTD has also been approved and the corporals will be promoted up to grade 19. After the health screening, the vaccination of the force and the treatment of the affected employees is going on.

The welfare of their families with the force, health and all resources are being utilized for education and employment. Dr Usman Anwar directed that officers and personnels posted on field duty should make full use of crime prevention app and other modern applications dur­ing their performance of duty.

IG Punjab said that steps have been taken to build houses for the heirs of martyred policemen before 2017. Dr Usman Anwar added that 3000 more re­sources are being spent on the health of the force, the income obtained from po­lice resources. Rewards, promotions, and welfare will not stop, he added.

RPO Faisalabad Dr Abid Khan, CPO Us­man Akram Gondal and other senior of­ficers were also present in the ceremony.

After Faisalabad, the Inspector General of Police Punjab (IGP) Dr Usman Anwar arrived in Multan and also pinned the ranks to promoted officers and officials to new positions.

Additional Inspector General of Po­lice South Punjab Maqsood ul Hassan, RPO Multan Captain (retd) Muhammad Sohail Chaudhary and CPO Multan Man­soor ul Haq Rana were also present on the occasion.

So far 495 constables have been pro­moted to the rank of head constables, 390 head constables to assistant sub-inspectors, 247 assistant sub-inspectors to sub-inspectors and 39 sub-inspectors to inspectors in Multan region.

The IG Punjab directed that the pro­moted police officers should serve the people with new zeal and ensure justice to the citizens. Anwar said that police have made more sacrifices this year than the previous.

The good performance of the police on a daily basis should be conveyed to the public through social media. IG Punjab said that the environment is being im­proved by aligning the police training in­stitutes with modern facilities.