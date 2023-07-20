Rain, thundershower expected in most parts of country

Rain with wind and thundershower is expected in Kashmir, Pothohar region, Islamabad, Punjab, northeast and south Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh during the next twelve hours.

Heavy-falls are also likely at isolated places in Kashmir, northeast and south Punjab, Pothohar region, Islamabad and upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the forecast period.

Temperature of some major cities recorded this morning:

Islamabad twenty-six degree centigrade, Lahore and Gilgit twenty-eight, Karachi thirty, Peshawar twenty-seven, Quetta twenty-five, Murree seventeen and Muzaffarabad twenty-three degree centigrade.

According to weather forecast of Met Office for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, cloudy weather with chances of rain-wind and thundershower is expected in Srinagar, Jammu, Leh, Shopian, Baramula, Pulwama and Anantnag.

Temperature recorded this morning:

Srinagar twenty degree centigrade, Jammu twenty-seven, Leh fifteen, Pulwama and Shopian nineteen, Anantnag and Baramula eighteen degree centigrade.