Reference against Sharjeel Memon, others adjourned

KARACHI-The Accountability Court on Wednesday adjourned the hearing of a reference against Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Memon and others till August 4.

Sharjeel Memon and others appeared in the court in the reference filed by the National Accountability Bureau for having assets beyond known sources of income. The court observed that the Supreme Court had directed to complete the trial within 6 months. However, it adjourned the hearing due to the non-appearance of one of the accused, with the directive that all the accused should appear before it on the next date of hearing.