Removal of checkposts

The largest province of Pakistan, Balochistan, has recently faced transportation difficulties due to an excessive number of checkpoints. In response to the concerns raised by the people, the government of Balochistan swiftly made the decision to remove the check posts along the province’s highways. This significant step was taken during a special provincial cabinet meeting led by Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo in Quetta, focusing on the province’s law and order situation. The provincial cabinet directed both federal and provincial security institutions to promptly eliminate these checkpoints.

One of the major problems faced by the people was the inconvenience caused by these checkpoints. Travellers, including women, children, elderly individuals, and even patients, would often be subjected to long delays at these checkpoints, greatly impacting their journey. As a result, they expressed their dissatisfaction and urged the government to address this issue. The removal of checkpoints across Balochistan will not only eliminate this concern but also enhance the overall travel experience.

By removing check posts from the highways, accidents are expected to decrease significantly. Travellers will be able to enjoy a comfortable journey, reaching their destinations without unnecessary interruptions. It is a plea to the Balochistan government to swiftly execute the removal of check posts and checkpoints, thereby ensuring a hassle-free and enjoyable travel experience for all.

ADNAN DAWOOD,

Kech.